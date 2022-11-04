«Today we celebrate the feast of the Armed Forces and National Unity, paradoxical or not, it is to them that we owe memory and gratitude. We speak of the memory of those who have fallen in the name of their country ». This was said by the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, to those who asked him if it was paradoxical today to have to talk about conflict again, as in Ukraine, when we mourn the dead of the wars of the past. At the end of a ceremony at the military memorial of Redipuglia, celebrated under a heavy rain, La Russa recalled: “We brought the present to the memory” of the fallen “in the name of the homeland” and “we wrote it on the honor roll, as I believe it has happened every year and will happen forever ». The president then left the Shrine. Also present at the ceremony was the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani. «November 4 – said the minister – is the day of national unity. We meet here today to say that we are all Italians and we owe it to the sacrifice of an entire generation ». Ciriani therefore hoped for the involvement of schools in celebrating the memory: “We have a duty to remember these people, the sacrifice of all the fallen. It is a duty that we deeply feel because if we forget to thank those who came before us, we miss to our fundamental duty “