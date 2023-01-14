Home News Trigesima mass of the diocese of Ivrea for Pope Benedict
IVREA. The thirtieth mass of the diocese of Ivrea in memory of Pope Benedict XVI will be celebrated in the parish church of Romano, one month after his return to the Father’s house, at 8.30 pm on Tuesday 31 January. He decided it and communicated it with a letter sent last January 3 by the bishop of Ivrea Edoardo Aldo Cerrato to the confreres, parish priests, priests and deacons of the whole diocese. The choice of the bishop is a sort of thanks from the diocese of Ivrea to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI for his historic visit to the small Canavese town of Romano on 19 July 1999, for the recitation of the Angelus at 12 on live television in the churchyard in front to thousands of faithful.

The historic visit of Pope Benedict XVI, who arrived to visit Romano with his arm in a cast due to a fall the previous day during his vacation in Valle d’Aosta, was strongly desired by the then Vatican Secretary of State Tarcisio Bertone, who had welcomed the Holy Father in his small Canavese village together with the then bishop of Ivrea Arrigo Miglio (since last August 2022 appointed Cardinal of the Church of Rome by Pope Francis), the parish priest don Jacek and the mayor Oscarino Ferrero. To commemorate the papal visit of 19 July 1999, in September 2016 the municipality had created the Pope’s Garden, arranged between the parish church and the town hall, with flowers, plants and photos of Pope Benedict XVI’s day in Rome.

