Home News Triin Laasi-Óige: vocational education is a highway to the labor market
News

Triin Laasi-Óige: vocational education is a highway to the labor market

by admin
Triin Laasi-Óige: vocational education is a highway to the labor market

Triin Laasi-Úige, director of the Tallinn School of Economics

Triin Laasi-Úige, director of the Tallinn School of Economics

The plan of the newly formed coalition to raise compulsory schooling to every age of 18 or until the acquisition of vocational education has brought vocational education into the public opinion and news space for a long time.

At the same time, it has brought into use stereotypical ideas from decades ago that have little to do with the reality of current vocational education. In the last few days, the claims made in the media about vocational education as a dead end have caused demand and indignation in the vocational education community.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleThe developers opened the Crimean holm

See also  A female doctor in Shanghai was forced to fight against epilepsy complaints against a Chinese medicine vaccine | Adverse reactions | Shanghai | CCP virus

You may also like

How much does the difficulty in finding personnel...

The best spas in Cesar to visit at...

Concentrating on the New Journey——The majority of party...

Chiara Forlani talks about ‘setting, era, characters’

A child affected by an explosion in a...

Is it possible to lose 10 kilos in...

Rimini increasingly friendly to bicycles — Environment

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is admitted...

Tourism in Risaralda before the possible emergency of...

“Qingming” cultural relics send flowers to commemorate and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy