Tourists and visitors can hardly avoid it, for the population the Trinity Column on Linz’s main square is a familiar sight. One may perhaps forget the long history of the plague column from the 18th century, which is considered a sign of gratitude. And not just when it comes to the plague. The “55 shoe” high column was completed 300 years ago by the Salzburg master stonemason Sebastian Stumpfegger based on a design by Antonio Beduzzi.