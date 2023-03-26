Home News Trinity Column has been a Linz landmark for 300 years
News

Trinity Column has been a Linz landmark for 300 years

by admin
Trinity Column has been a Linz landmark for 300 years

Tourists and visitors can hardly avoid it, for the population the Trinity Column on Linz’s main square is a familiar sight. One may perhaps forget the long history of the plague column from the 18th century, which is considered a sign of gratitude. And not just when it comes to the plague. The “55 shoe” high column was completed 300 years ago by the Salzburg master stonemason Sebastian Stumpfegger based on a design by Antonio Beduzzi.

See also  The Central Third Ecological Environmental Protection Supervision Team assigned the 25th batch of 10 mass petition reports to Hulunbuir City_Hulunbuir News-Hulunbuir Daily

You may also like

Lula government launches measures against racism in Brazil

The well-known Nanyang Vegetable Food Redang Island launched...

Concern over the possible cancellation of the FIFA...

Left city councilor Emanuel Peter gives up his...

The appearance of Trump and Putin in the...

Morocco activates ‘World mode’ and dances to Brazil.

DAX weekly outlook: lows held, DAX with Nasdaq...

Preventing “shameless” leaders from entering the security and...

How to face the environmental crisis from the...

[날씨] On the way to work, the sparkling...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy