The trinity cross It is a compound symbol, which integrates two well-known and millenary-old symbols: the cross and the equilateral triangle. It is proposed today as a Christian image, expressive of an up-to-date faith and extremely useful for the new evangelizationtask of the Church in these times of epochal changeof global and profound transformations.

The cross was already an instrument of terrible punishment among the Persians; from them Alexander the Great took it, the Syrians and the Carthaginians, from whom it passed to the Romans. In addition to being painful, death on a cross was slow and infamous. With the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, this progressively changed its meaning until it became a sign of hope, victory and glory. It is enough to read the beginning of the First Letter of Paul to the Corinthians (1, 17-24). Of the various types of crosses, the one that was probably imposed on Christ was the so-called high and lofty which is commonly known and revered.

The triangle is the geometric figure par excellence; Greeks and Romans, following the Platonic school, had it as the first. The equilateral, with equal sides and angles, occupies the first place of the triangles. For this reason, it has been commonly used in the most diverse fields (scientific, esoteric, religious…); it has been used to accompany it with other signs such as eyes, hands, letters. Because it corresponds to the number three, it has served to represent triads, also of divinities as in Buddhism. Closer in time, Freemasonry has privileged the delta -Greek triangular letter- luminous, radiant. Judaism, a monotheistic religion, has used it as a symbol of God, whose name is not pronounced.

In the Christian field, the equilateral triangle as a trinitarian symbol is not new. Before the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), for example, an internationally distributed catechism –Higher course of religion by J. Rafael Faría (Bogotá, 1945) – proposed this triangle to clarify the three different persons in a common nature. Inexplicably and unfortunately, the use of the Trinitarian symbology of said triangle was archived in the subsequent catechesis. Retaking it constitutes an inescapable and obligatory Christian challenge.

The proclamation of what is fundamental and central to the mystery and the Christian faith -what Peter did in his first speech at Pentecost- is usually called by a Greek word, kerygma: announcement of salvation that God the Father acts through his Son Jesus Christ, sending his Spirit (Acts 2, 14-19). It is a Trinitarian-Christological set. Not only, therefore, Trinitarian or Christological. Christ is revelation and communication of the life of God the Trinity. In recent centuries, the Trinitarian – always affirmed as a basic doctrine – has remained, however, without receiving a corresponding theological-practical development, focusing attention on what is one and common in God (omnipotence, infinity, omniscience,…) and on the saving action of his Son Jesus Christ; With Vatican II, attention to the Trinitarian and interpersonal divine (relationship, dialogue, communion, love) and its reflection in the creative and saving work (human sociality, community sense of the Church and humanity,…) was resumed and accentuated.

The trinity cross it is a symbol that seeks to a) recover the equilateral triangle as an apt and necessary symbol of God revealed by Christ; b) integrate cross and triangle to configure the complete symbol of the trinitarian-Christological core of the creed (faith, kerygma) cristiano.

In this civilization of images and a highly communicational culture, I would believe that Christians have to offer and spread a clear and expressive sign of God Unitrino, Amor, in which we believe, and unite it intimately and inseparably to that of Christ, the maximum and effective expression of the saving love of the Trinity (see Jn 3:16). The Trinitarian Cross completes the traditional one and thus offers a beautiful and simple synthesis of what is fundamental and central to the intimate mystery of God and of his communication through Christ.

Why not make the Trinitarian Cross the preferred Christian symbol in this time of epochal change?

