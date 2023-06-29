Triple agonist reduces body weight by 24 percent

After 24 weeks, those taking the highest dose had lost an average of 17.5 percent of their initial weight. Weight loss was also less at the lower doses: -7.2 percent in the 1 mg group, -12.9 percent in the 4 mg group and -17.3 percent in the 8 mg group im Compared to -1.6 percent in the placebo group. After a treatment period of 48 weeks, the average weight loss in the 12 mg dose group was even 24.2 percent, which corresponded to 26.2 kg. According to the publication, the safety and tolerability corresponded approximately to that of the already approved GLP-1 receptor agonists. Gastrointestinal side effects were the most common, but were usually mild or moderate. They could be avoided in part by using a reduced starting dose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

