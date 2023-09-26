Triple homicide on the right bank of the Guatapurí River in Valledupar; this is what is known

In the right bank of the Guatapurí River Three lifeless bodies were found on Tuesday morning.

According to the first versions, the fatalities would be: Luis David Martínez Miranda27 years old, and Ronald Javier Martínez Miranda; these brothers were missing since Monday afternoon, when they left their place of residence in the invasion Breezes of La Popa. The other body has not yet been identified, but it was known that he was known by the nickname ‘Jaimito’.

To this sector, a unit of the Technical Research Body of the Prosecutor’s Office, to carry out the technical inspection and removal of the bodies. News in development.

By Judicial Editorial THE PYLON

