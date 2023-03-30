Tripura BJP MLA caught on video watching obscene film in Assembly

Tsunami of video on social media, criticism from all sides, trending on Twitter

New Delhi : 30. March

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

Bilkis Bano’s Rapist Shares Stage With Gujarat’s BJP MP, MLA.

I want to see these monsters back in jail & the key thrown away. And I want this satanic government that applauds this travesty of justice voted out. I want India to reclaim her moral compass. pic.twitter.com/noaoz1c7ZW

Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 26, 2023