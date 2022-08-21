The comeback of Francesco Bagnaia in the MotoGP riders world championship does not stop. The official Ducati rider from Chivasso also wins in Austria, scoring the third success in a row, but only gnawing five points to the leader of the classification Fabio Quartararo, author of a super race that saw him first control riding a less performing Yamaha delle Rosse and then attacking with a textbook overtaking second place to a not flawless Jack Miller.

Unfortunate Enea Bastianini who started from pole stopped at the beginning of the race by a problem with the rim of the front wheel. Fourth was a super Luca Marini ahead of Johan Zarco’s unofficial Ducati and a very good Aleix Espargaró on Aprilia. Completing the top ten are Binder, Rins, Bezzecchi and Martin, who fell in the final. After Assen and Silverstone Bagnaia settles another masterpiece by rekindling a World Championship that seemed to have already closed before the summer.

Quartararo leads the standings with 200 points followed by Aleix Espargaro at -32 and Bagnaia at -44. With the third consecutive victory Bagnaia at Spielberg brings to 75 the points conquered at Assen, Silverstone and at the Red Bull Ring. But if in the previous tests the leader of the Quartararo classification had shown some uncertainty collecting a fall and an eighth place, in the Austrian Grand Prix things went differently: the Frenchman in fact finished less than half a second from the Italian, on a M1 appeared for the whole weekend lower than the bikes of Borgo Panigale.

A confirmation and a proof of newfound strength, therefore, for two of the protagonists of this season, authors of different races: for the Italian a demonstration of concentration and constancy, always leading the race for the 28 laps scheduled at the Red Bull Ring. For the Yamaha officer, on the other hand, an uphill race characterized by a progressive and inexorable recovery that led him to number 63 under the checkered flag. “It was a long, very long race – admits the Turin Ducati rider – as a precaution we used the front soft. I’m very happy, I made too many mistakes in the first part of the season, it was time to use my brain more. We did it. an incredible job – emphasizes Bagnaia – my team did a great job and now I can’t wait to race in Misano “After half the race spent in defense and waiting for Quartararo to recover from fifth to second position:” It was really difficult to race like these – says the French driver – every lap was like a qualifying lap. The first laps were not good, then I made a great comeback, with a few more laps I could have had a good battle with Pecco Bagnaia. in Misano and thanks to all the fans. ”