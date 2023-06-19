Home » Trisomy 21: Sophie wants to do an apprenticeship – vox voice
Trisomy 21: Sophie wants to do an apprenticeship – vox voice

Participation for people with disabilities “This is my life, my wish”: Sophia wants to do an apprenticeship, but according to the employment agency she is not able to do so

See the video: “This is my life, my wish” – Sophia wants to do an apprenticeship, but according to the employment agency, she is not able to do so.
Sophia Marie Blanke, participant in the VOX documentary “Black Forest Deer”, is a person with Down syndrome. She would like to do an apprenticeship in gastronomy. In the #VOXVoice format, she talks about this desire and the difficulties associated with it.

Our partners from Vox* broadcast the format #VOXVoice. In each episode, a well-known personality draws attention to a special, personal concern. As part of our collaboration with Vox, the format will also be published on stern.de.

*Vox, as part of the RTL Group, belongs to Bertelsmann like stern and Gruner + Jahr.

