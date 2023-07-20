Triumphant Results: Jiaxing Universities Achieve High Filing Scores in 2023 College Entrance Examination

The 2023 College Entrance Examination General Class First Parallel Voluntary Filing Score Line Released

The overall score of Jiaxing colleges and universities is stable and the quality of the source of students continues to improve

At 8:30 yesterday morning, more than 175,000 college entrance examination candidates in Zhejiang Province registered in the first section of parallel volunteers in the general category, and the professional filing scores of colleges and universities in Zhejiang were released later. The three colleges in Jiaxing City have performed triumphantly in the filing line, and have achieved a large-scale harvest: Jiaxing College and Jiaxing Nanhu College have completed all majors at one time, and Jiaxing Vocational and Technical College also has 20 majors entering the first stage of enrollment. Next, colleges and universities will review and admit the electronic files of candidates. It is estimated that on the evening of July 21, candidates in our province can check their admission status through the website of Zhejiang Educational Examination Institute and the WeChat public account of “Zhejiang Examination”.

“This year, the quality of Jiaxing University’s provincial students is stable and improving! The admission score has increased again, and the highest admission score is 624 points!” said the person in charge of the admissions of Jiaxing University. In this round of enrollment, Jiaxing University, the leading undergraduate university in our city, continues to complete all enrollment at one time.

Judging from the admission results, under the background of the expansion of enrollment in many colleges and universities in the province, Jiaxing University has the highest score of 624 in the province, an increase of 16 points year-on-year; the average score of 573.2 points, an increase of 5.3 points; Majors with a score of 0 or above include anesthesiology, accounting, and intellectual property, with scores of 582, 582, and 581 respectively; most majors are between 570 and 580; the new digital economy score line is 574 points. Among the other types of enrollment in the province that have been completed, the average score of “Trinity” admissions has increased by 1.4 points, the average score of local special admissions has increased by 3.1 points, and the average score of sports admissions has increased by 2.3 points. The quality of students has improved significantly.

It is reported that Jiaxing College plans to recruit 4,594 new students nationwide in 2023. Up to now, 2,685 new students have been recruited, and all the enrollment work is expected to end in mid-August.

Jiaxing Nanhu College plans to enroll 2,537 students nationwide this year, and plans to enroll 1,547 students in the province. Up to now, Jiaxing Nanhu College has completed the enrollment and admission work in the province, and the quality of students in the province has been steadily improving and continues to improve. The first year of admissions for the art class has ushered in a good start. The number of candidates admitted to the art examination is between 5,500 and 6,200, exceeding expectations and higher than similar institutions in the province. The minimum comprehensive score of candidates admitted to the “Trinity” has increased by 4.04 points compared with last year.

In the ordinary parallel admissions in our province, the highest score for non-selective physics majors is 585 points and the lowest score is 552 points, the highest score for elective physics majors is 570 points, and the lowest score is 548 points. The scores of most majors are between 551 and 565, and three majors including law, Chinese language and literature, and accounting take the top three scores. The minimum admission score for the law major is 575 points, an increase of 7 points compared with last year, and the lowest ranking has increased by 6,800, making it the first major in the school to enter the lowest ranking within 80,000. The newly added automated and cross-border e-commerce filing lines are 554 points and 556 points respectively. Compared with 2022, the admission scores and rankings of 11 majors have increased.

And Jiaxing Vocational and Technical College, a public higher vocational college dedicated to the reform of professional education and teaching and serving regional economic and social development, has once again gained a lot in this round of filing. A total of 112 people were admitted in the first stage, involving a total of 20 majors, far exceeding last year’s 49 people and 10 majors. Among them, 55 students were admitted from a section of animal medicine, and 27 students were admitted from urban rail transit operation and management, which shows that more and more candidates from inside and outside the province agree with this prestigious vocational school next to the Red Boat. Experts predict that there will be a section of students applying for the Jiajia Vocational College during the second section of parallel voluntary filling.

Zhejiang University’s lowest scoring line is 663 points

Fill in the second paragraph of parallel volunteers from July 24

The minimum score line is Tsinghua University 704 points; Peking University 703 points, Peking University Health Science Center 695 points; Fudan University 697 points, Fudan University School of Medicine 696 points; Shanghai Jiaotong University 697 points, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine 694 points; It is reported that this year, more than 1,500 colleges and universities in and outside the province recruited students in Zhejiang, involving more than 20,000 professional parallel volunteers.

Judging from the first round of voluntary reporting and filing, the voluntary reporting rate and voluntary casting rate of online candidates in the first period of this year remain relatively high. Candidates’ voluntary reporting is generally scientific and rational, and the distribution of college students in various regions is relatively balanced and reasonable. According to the principle of “scores are high and low, follow the volunteers”, according to the ratio of 1:1 in the enrollment plan, the files are directly submitted to the specific colleges and majors filled by the candidates. The score of the last candidate to be filed is the filing line, which is automatically generated by the computer after filing. Candidates can estimate whether they have been filed according to the parallel filing score line. Specifically, according to the order of your own volunteers, you will compare the university’s major registration line and rank number in turn. If you meet the requirements, you have already registered for the university major.

It should be noted that the level of the college’s major admission line is affected by multiple factors such as the college’s major applicant sources and enrollment plans. After the candidate is filed, if the physical examination, single subject scores, foreign languages, academic test grades, comprehensive quality evaluation and other factors do not meet the requirements of the university, the file may be withdrawn; if the file is withdrawn after filing, it means that the one-time filing opportunity has been used, and other volunteers in the first stage will no longer be filed. Candidates can only participate in the second stage of voluntary reporting and filing.

According to the admission process of our province, after the end of the first parallel voluntary admission of the ordinary class, the remaining professional enrollment plans of colleges and universities will be announced on the website of the Zhejiang Provincial Education Examination Institute (www.zjzs.net) on the morning of July 22. Candidates for the two-segment online of each category will fill in the parallel volunteers from 8:30 on July 24 to 17:30 on July 25.

