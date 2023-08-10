Triveneto industrial districts, +7.2% exports in the first 3 months – News

In the first quarter of 2023, the industrial districts of Triveneto exceed 10 billion euros in exports. This was stated by the latest ‘industrial districts’ monitor published by Intesa-Sanpaolo.





Breaking down the data of the individual regions: in Veneto the districts reached 8.5 billion euros in exports, an important figure which however represents the lowest change in the last 7 quarters (+7.2% on the first 2022), in Trentino Alto Adige exceeded 1.4 billion euros, with significant growth (+11.1%), while in Friuli-Venezia Giulia they marked a more evident arrest, and with 756 million euros, they remained just above the levels recorded in the first quarter of the previous year (+1.1%). In Veneto, the fashion system and metalworking are distinguished by performance.





In Trentino we note the strong growth for Trento’s mechatronics and agri-food.





The districts of Friuli-Venezia Giulia recorded brilliant growth for wines and distillates from Friuli and Caffè di Trieste. Exports of furniture and chairs slow down.



