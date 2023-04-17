Home » Trnk’s friend Reday negotiated a million-dollar well in Bratislava for the Košice county
News

Trnk’s friend Reday negotiated a million-dollar well in Bratislava for the Košice county

by admin
Trnk’s friend Reday negotiated a million-dollar well in Bratislava for the Košice county

If you follow the Facebook profile of Rastislav Trnka, the head of Košice, you can see one success after another in recent weeks: the reconstruction of the road from Bidovice to Herľany, a visit to the hydrogen conference in the American Houston, cheering at the hockey match between Michaloviec and Košice, the start of the reconstruction of the grounds of the former famous Turzovské baths near Gelnica and one could go on.

Trnka communicates a lot on the social network, but there are topics she does not talk about. One of them is his prosecution for procurement machinations, which the public has known about for two months. And most recently, the county mayor of Košice does not even answer how it is possible that businessman Richard Reday, who is in custody for manipulated orders of the Košice county, acted as a representative of the Košice self-governing region in negotiations with a private investor two years ago.

From Košice he arrived in Bratislava… Reday

For a year and a half, Rastislav Trnka tried to describe his relationship with businessman Richard Reday as standard, definitely not close or friendly. At the end of 2021

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  The regions with more "no vax" over 50: Sicily wins ahead of Calabria and Abruzzo

You may also like

This is what Morocco stipulated for the restoration...

After 13 days in the ICU, the victim...

Online all the materials of Mecspe 2023 —...

Ramadan Hadith: (Episode Five) ((They call upon their...

Five dead and 14 injured by lightning strike...

People’s hot comments: Shenzhen’s “wealth-flaunting girl” should be...

ANPR public notice – Support for municipalities for...

Lee Chan-won explodes in reaction to French desserts…...

Producers from the fields of Cesar and La...

Italy in Top 20 for Credit Card Credential...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy