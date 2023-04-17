Trnk’s friend Reday negotiated a million-dollar well in Bratislava for the Košice county

If you follow the Facebook profile of Rastislav Trnka, the head of Košice, you can see one success after another in recent weeks: the reconstruction of the road from Bidovice to Herľany, a visit to the hydrogen conference in the American Houston, cheering at the hockey match between Michaloviec and Košice, the start of the reconstruction of the grounds of the former famous Turzovské baths near Gelnica and one could go on.

Trnka communicates a lot on the social network, but there are topics she does not talk about. One of them is his prosecution for procurement machinations, which the public has known about for two months. And most recently, the county mayor of Košice does not even answer how it is possible that businessman Richard Reday, who is in custody for manipulated orders of the Košice county, acted as a representative of the Košice self-governing region in negotiations with a private investor two years ago.

From Košice he arrived in Bratislava… Reday

For a year and a half, Rastislav Trnka tried to describe his relationship with businessman Richard Reday as standard, definitely not close or friendly. At the end of 2021