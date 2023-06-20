Home » “Trolls in El Salvador have DUIs and they are more than 90% of the population”
“Trolls in El Salvador have DUIs and they are more than 90% of the population”

by admin
“Trolls in El Salvador have DUIs and they are more than 90% of the population”

Jun 19, 2023, 22:16 pm

The deputy head of the Cyan Bank faction, Christian Guevara, responded to the statements of a Costa Rican minister, in which he stated that El Salvador used trolls to improve its image.

“How do you explain the minister who has 95% of all the surveys, including the opposition ones? How does the minister explain that what hundreds of thousands of Latin Americans ask for is a Bukele in their countries. They are not trolls,” said the legislator.

Currently, Costa Rica is experiencing one of its worst crises in terms of economy and security, which is why its population demands that its rulers be more effective, as is El Salvador.

