During the award ceremony, some characters who have now disappeared were remembered by Bizzano Many awards not to forget those who gave so much to the fair

IVREA

There are those who keep them in the rumpus room, others in a cabinet in the living room. The trophies of San Savino always make a fine show in the homes of those who really care about horses. Each year, the trophies are different and, alongside the traditional ones, new ones are always added. There is no family from Ivrea with a past linked to horses that does not give away a prize and many are in memory of those who are no longer there. Gradually, Aldo Bevano, veterinarian, for many years one of the voices of the San Savino fair when it is time to present with competence and abundance of particular horses, brackets, harnesses or carriages, he recalled gradually, as they were assigned the trophies, those who are no longer there and there were moments of emotion. There is no shortage of stories and anecdotes among those who have lived the party since they were children, with parents and grandparents and today they find themselves at the fair with children and grandchildren.

The winners, Sunday, of San Savino 2022 edition are: Fiore Andorno Furbacco kwpn single trophy to Damiano Vicario, Amedeo and Iria Barbero trophy single Friesian stallions to Samuel Pedrotta, Giuseppe Binel trophy single Friesians stallions Nicolas Pitti, Erminia Borello trophy single Friesians geldings a Roberta Sciacero, trophy Remo Danna kpwn long reins to Mario Borra, trophy Mino Pierino Pierino of the three frisian kings geldings to Roberto Viretto, Domenico Moia trophy kpwn long reins to Osvaldo Andorno, Mario Munari trophy kpwn long reins to Ramona Vallino, knight trophy Emanuele Musso Frisian apples geldings long reins to Giuseppe Cavazzana, Talino Pagliughi trophy foals 2019 to Arianna Giachino, Dario Sardino trophy single kpwns to Marco Borra, Alessandro Vicina trophy Friesian pairs long reins to Nicolas Pitti, Bertino Vallino trophy kpwn pairs long reins Marco Borra, CIA award Confederation of Italian farmers donkeys, mules and bardotti to Mauro Barbiero, Coldiretti trophy small pony to Massimo De Rosa, Confagricoltori trophy small pony to Milena Piacentino, Cavagnetto family trophy Lusitanian Andalusian horses to Antonello Varalda, Ivrea and Canavese attack group trophy kpwn long reins to Matteo Vittonatti, Garda trophy of the Paglia family Lipizzan horses to Andrea Lenarduzzi , Pro loco San Bernardo trophy medium stature pony to Katiuscia Marco, Orthopedics trophy Kinema Lusitanian Andalusian horses to Roberto Forneris, trophy stables Baroni estate Greece Friesians stallions long reins to Roberto Mus. Rewards also for elegance. Laura Shop has awarded a recognition to Chiara Bessolo, Enrica’s art has created an award for elegance for women long reins, which went to Sara Anrò. The Caffaro Man Goldsmith’s Elegance Award was assigned to Mattia Anselmo. Bardessono Award to Giovanni Gianotti, dean of the drivers, for 22 years conductor of the carriage that carries the urn with the relics of San Savino to the procession. Trophy in memory of Giovanni Boasso at Noah’s Ark. –