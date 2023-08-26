Tropical Disturbance Invest 93L Strengthens and Poses Potential Threat to Florida’s West Coast

Tropical Disturbance Invest 93L Gains Strength as it Nears Gulf of Mexico

As Tropical Disturbance Invest 93L progresses into the weekend and enters the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to gain strength, causing concern for areas along the coast. Currently, this area of low pressure is already bringing showers and thunderstorms, with a 40% probability of cyclonic development in the next two days and 80% within the next seven days.

Despite being in its early stages, the models analyzing the disturbance’s trajectory are still unable to agree. This uncertainty is keeping residents and meteorologists on high alert, as the storm could potentially impact various regions. However, one area that seems particularly vulnerable to flooding is Florida’s west coast.

If Invest 93L develops further, it will be named Idalia. The conditions for its development are favorable, especially due to the high temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico. This, coupled with the already active storm activity and increased waves on the Florida coast expected from Monday, raises concerns for the safety of residents.

Although the disturbance’s path is still uncertain, impacts are expected even if it moves to the east or southeast. The west coast of Florida, including Tampa and areas to the north such as Panama City and Tallahassee, could experience heavy rainfall and a heightened risk of flooding. To ensure the safety of the residents, extended coverage will be provided over the weekend to monitor the trajectory of the disturbance closely.

In preparation for a possible system, residents are advised to take advantage of the warm weekend and make necessary preparations. Creating a family emergency plan, understanding evacuation procedures, and staying informed through weather alerts are crucial steps to ensure safety during hurricane season.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has also found that one in five Floridians do not adequately prepare for hurricane season. To address this, AAA recommends creating a family emergency plan, identifying safe places, and establishing contact protocols. Additionally, being aware of the risk of tornadoes in Florida, taking necessary precautions during flash floods, and knowing how to stay safe during lightning storms are essential.

As storm season approaches, it is essential to unplug electronic devices, stay away from plumbing systems and electrical appliances during severe weather, and secure outdoor objects susceptible to becoming flying debris. Charging cell phones, having a battery-powered radio, and having multiple ways of receiving weather alerts are also key for staying informed and prepared.

To stay updated with the latest news and weather alerts, residents in the Tampa Bay area can download the designated app, while those in Central Florida can access another app for relevant information.

Invest 93L remains a developing situation and will be closely monitored over the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates on the disturbance’s trajectory and potential impacts on our coastal regions.

