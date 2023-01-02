It’s not early spring, and no one in Europe has celebrated the arrival of 2023 with an open grill in a Hawaiian shirt, but what we have just seen is still a New Year’s Eve of a mildness never recorded: absolute record temperatures in Holland (15.4 degrees), Switzerland (20 degrees in canton Jura) e Belgium, with 15.2 degrees in Ucclewhich beats 14.9 degrees in 2016 and becomes the hottest Belgian New Year’s Eve since 1892.