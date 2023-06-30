Tropical storm ‘Adrián’ intensifies to a category 1 hurricane off the coast of Mexico

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico reported that during the morning of this Wednesday, tropical storm ‘Adrián’ intensified and became a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

At 09:00 a.m. [tiempo del centro de México]the eye of the hurricane was located approximately 575 kilometers southwest of the port city of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, on the Pacific coast, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of 150 km/h moving west at 13 km/h.

According to the SMN, it is expected that in the next few hours, the ‘Adrián’ cloud bands will cause very heavy rains, from 50 to 75 millimeters (mm) in the states of Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco and Michoacán; and strong, from 25 to 50 mm, in Nayarit.

“The precipitations could be with electrical discharges and generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, overflows, floods and landslides in areas of the aforementioned states,” says the SMN statement.

Strong waves, from 1 to 3 meters high, are also expected on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán and western Guerrero.

Given this, the population was urged to attend to the notices of the SMN and follow the recommendations of the state authorities and Civil Protection.

