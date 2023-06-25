Tropical storm Bret continues to generate alert in the Colombian Caribbean

The enlistment status is maintained specifically for the peninsula of La Guajira and the coast of Magdalena.

According to the latest report from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), tropical storm BRET continues to be located in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

According to the alert cone, the state of readiness for the eastern and central Caribbean is maintained, especially in the peninsula of La Guajira and the coasts of Magdalena, Atlántico and Bolívar, due to the rains that could occur.

It is also necessary to note that the state of surveillance for the west of the national Caribbean Sea and the area of ​​the San Andrés and Providencia archipelago is maintained for the next 72 hours.

For the Colombian Caribbean, a wave height ranging between 2.5 and 3.5 meters was observed, mainly affecting the coastal and maritime areas of Puerto Bolívar, Barranquilla, Cartagena and the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina.

So far, these conditions are not related to the passage of Tropical Storm Bret. However, it is expected that in the next 24 hours the cyclonic system could affect the wind and wave conditions, especially in maritime areas in the north of the Colombian Caribbean coast, with waves that can oscillate between 3.0 and 3.5 meters, and could even to be better.

For this reason, it is recommended to take extreme security measures when carrying out maritime activities. Likewise, it is suggested to the Departmental Committees for Risk and Disaster Management (CDGRD) of La Guajira, Magdalena, Bolívar, Atlántico and the Insular Region, as well as to the operating entities of the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD).

It is also necessary to activate the protocols, contingency plans, and sectoral and institutional response to carry out all the follow-up and surveillance actions necessary to prevent possible events due to increased rainfall.

