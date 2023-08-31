Tropical Storm José Forms in Atlantic, No Threat to Land

Tropical Storm Jose Forms in Atlantic Ocean: No Threat to Land

MIAMI – The National Hurricane Center in Miami announced this morning that Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the Atlantic Ocean but does not pose a threat to land. Jose is currently located 785 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

According to the Center, Jose is moving north at a speed of five miles per hour, and this general motion, along with an increase in forward speed, is expected to continue for approximately the next day before Franklin absorbs the system.

The Atlantic Ocean is seeing several atmospheric systems during this hurricane season, including the recently formed Tropical Storm Jose. However, it is important to note that Tropical Storm Jose does not pose a threat to any land areas at the moment.

This season has already witnessed the formation of several named storms, including Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Gert, Emily, Franklin, Harold, and Idalia. The remaining names on the list for this season are Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

In related news, Hurricane Franklin has become a powerful Category 4 hurricane, making it the first major hurricane of 2023. Meanwhile, Florida’s Big Bend area, where Hurricane Idalia made landfall, is still recovering from the impact of the storm.

As always during hurricane season, it is crucial for residents in potentially affected areas to remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest weather advisories and evacuation orders. The National Hurricane Center and local authorities continue to closely monitor all tropical weather systems and provide updates to ensure the safety of the public.