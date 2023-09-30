Tropical Storm Philippe Strengthens, Rina Weakens: Atlantic Storm Update

Tropical Storm Philippe Strengthens, While Rina Weakens in the Atlantic

MIAMI – As Tropical Storm Philippe gains strength, Tropical Storm Rina appears to be weakening, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The two storms are currently charting their path across the Atlantic, but neither is expected to impact Florida, as reported by the Miami Herald.

In the latest bulletin issued at 11 a.m. on September 30, the NHC stated that Tropical Storm Philippe is projected to strengthen into a hurricane. It is expected to remain east of the Northern Leeward Islands for the next few days, gathering strength for a possible escalation. With maximum sustained winds of 80.47 km/h, Philippe is forecasted to make a slow turn towards the west-southwest and west by October 1, followed by a change towards the northwest and north-northwest later in the week. It is anticipated that Philippe could become a hurricane by Monday afternoon, with some strengthening projected over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rina, located 1,368 km (850 miles) east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, shows signs of weakening. As of the 11 a.m. report on Saturday, it had sustained winds of 72.42 km/h and higher gusts. The NHC expects Rina to gradually weaken over the weekend and dissipate as the next work week begins.

FOX Weather reports that forecasters have been closely monitoring the two storms. Although Rina has been less of a concern, Philippe is drawing attention as it circles close to some of the Lesser Antilles. The computer forecasts suggest that Philippe’s northward turn will occur comfortably east of the islands. However, there is still a possibility of the storm weakening to a tropical storm and affecting the northeastern Caribbean, prompting officials to keep Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands informed.

Tropical Storm Rina, currently heading northwest at 19 km/h, is near the end of its time. Unlike Philippe, Rina is expected to break free from its neighbor early next week and gradually dissipate as it veers northwestward and encounters strong shearing winds in the atmosphere.

It is important for residents and authorities in the affected areas to stay up to date with the latest updates and heed any warnings or advisories issued by the relevant authorities to ensure their safety.

