Tropical wave approaches El Salvador

The Threat Observatory of the Ministry of the Environment reports that the Tropical Wave that is approaching the country has increased cloudiness and will cause rain from late afternoon and evening today.

In its passage over Salvadoran territory, during this weekend, the Tropical Wave will cause rain. On Saturday they will be given in a general way over the country, starting at noon. While, on Sunday the 30th, the rains will be distributed in the center and west.

Currently, it is located on the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, with a development potential of 10% in 48 hours. For the following 7 days, the probability of development of a Tropical Depression increases to 70% when it is located south of Tehuantepec.

The authorities maintain constant monitoring of this phenomenon, to inform the population of any significant change.

