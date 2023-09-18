Tropical Wave Near Africa Increases Probability of Cyclonic Development

Tropical Wave Increases Probability of Cyclonic Development

August 15, 2021

The National Hurricane Center (CNH) has reported a significant increase in the probability of cyclonic development for a tropical wave currently under close monitoring. According to the latest report released at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, the chances of cyclonic development have risen by 50% in the next seven days.

The CNH anticipates that environmental conditions will be ideal for the gradual development of the tropical wave starting from Wednesday onwards. “The depression could form later this week or next weekend as the system moves westward across the tropical eastern and central Atlantic,” stated the agency.

Earlier, CNN had already predicted that the disturbance, which is currently located near Africa, would progressively develop, potentially leading to the formation of a tropical depression later this week or over the weekend. The system is expected to continue moving westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

These developments come in the wake of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warning issued on August 10, regarding an above-normal hurricane season this year. The NOAA forecasts between 14 and 21 named storms, with six to 11 of them potentially intensifying into hurricanes. Additionally, two to five of these hurricanes may reach Category 3 strength or higher.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially started on June 1 and continues through November 30. As such, it is crucial for regions in the potential path of the tropical wave to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential impact.

Overall, this increase in the probability of cyclonic development underscores the need for continuous monitoring and preparedness during the active hurricane season. The CNH and other weather agencies will continue to closely track the progress of this tropical wave, providing timely updates to ensure the safety and well-being of the communities potentially affected by its path.