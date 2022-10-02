OSOPPO. After two years of forced stoppage due to the pandemic, the traditional “Trucioli d’Oro” ceremony was re-proposed at the Fantoni plant in Osoppo, ie the awards given to employees who have matured twenty years of service in the company.

The award ceremony was also an opportunity for the family at the helm of the industrial group to make an analysis of the economic moment and to present the sculpture dedicated to the late cavalier Marco Fantoni (who passed away in June last year) and the work of Felice La Montagna. , also a member of the association.

The Trucioli d’Oro association, established in 1995, was expressly wanted by the cavalier Marco Fantoni himself who led the expansion of the Group for over 60 years, paying particular attention to relations with his employees and enhancing their loyalty and professional growth.

On Saturday 1 October, 127 employees were awarded the title of Truciolo d’Oro: a record number, justified by the fact that the vintages suspended due to the health emergency had to be recovered. To be precise, the 20-year milestone was reached by 47 workers in 2020, 53 in 2021 and 27 this year, for a total of 127 winners.

“In the first six months of the year we archive a respectable turnover of the Parent Company, which grew satisfactorily compared to the same period of 2021 – explained Paolo Fantoni, who spoke together with his brother Giovanni – a result, however, that does not represent the evolution the situation from July onwards “.

In fact, in the last three months the furniture-furnishing sector has undergone a rapid decline in demand, which began earlier in Central Europe and then also moved to the Italian market, where the disbursement of bonuses for construction has only slowed down the trend. “Since August, the evolution of energy costs has had a huge impact – added Paolo Fantoni – and it has become more difficult to transfer the increases to the market, also due to the scarcity of the raw material wood, which is subtracted from producers of panels for its use as an energy source, generating distorting phenomena throughout Europe. The double factor of the drop in demand and the scarcity of wood is leading all panel producers to reduce production ».

This situation, however, does not stop the investments planned and illustrated by Giovanni Fantoni. After those intended to renovate the furniture factory area, one of the latest interventions carried out is the new finishing department where the ceremony took place: a high-efficiency 4.0 system capable of reaching 225 pressing cycles per hour.

The next step is the construction of an additional panel finishing department, combined with the Plaxil 7 plant, which will be housed in a 12 thousand square meter warehouse under construction.

With this additional plant, the company, in the span of 5 years, reaches 240,000,000 euros of investments which have allowed a complete strengthening and modernization of the Osoppo plants which in every company department represent the state of the art of technology for the sector.

The Fantoni Group (company founded by Achille Fantoni in 1882) is a leader in the production of office furniture, partitions and equipped walls, Mdf and chipboard panels, sound-absorbing panels. All phases of the production process are carried out by the network of companies that make up the Group and which work synergistically for the development of the product: from the production of materials and semi-finished products, to the design of innovative office furniture systems inspired by the most current principles of well-being and design.

The Fantoni Group independently produces resins, impregnates the paper for the finishing of its panels and, thanks to hydroelectric power plants and cogeneration plants, contributes significantly to its energy needs.

Awarded by ADi in 1998 with the “Compasso d’Oro for Career” award for primary design, the Fantoni Group has become a point of reference in its sector, thanks to the intense activity of the Research Center: workshops, conferences and publications are examples of a commitment that make it a nerve center for experimentation and research.

Since 1882, architecture, research and total design have guided the company’s growth and the development of increasingly innovative products at the service of personal well-being.