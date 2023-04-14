According to the information obtained, the accident Sivas-Kayseri highway Altınyayla Pınarbaşı It happened at the intersection. under HP (48) 58 ABN 709 The car with the license plate and the truck with the foreign license plate under the administration of HI (24) collided at the intersection. In the accident, the truck driver HI and MU (16) in the car and S.Ü.P. (17) injured. Upon notification of the situation, health, police and gendarmerie teams were sent to the scene.

After the first intervention at the scene, the injured were taken to the Şarkışla State Hospital by ambulances. It was learned that the health status of the injured was good.

