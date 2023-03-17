Home News Truck collided two motorcycles and a hydrant in the center of Neiva
A traffic accident occurred on Calle 21 with Carrera 8, in the downtown area of ​​the city of Neiva.

The accident involved a JZY-904 truck from Neiva and two motorcycles, leaving one person injured as a preliminary balance.

Unofficial versions indicate that the driver of the truck would have lost control and ended up driving over some plants and impacting the two motorcycles that were parked in the area. The car stopped when it collided with a hydrant, which caused a great waste of water in the place.

The causes of the accident are still unknown and the authorities are carrying out the corresponding investigations to determine the circumstances of the accident. At the scene of the accident, personnel from the Ministry of Mobility and the National Police were present to attend to the emergency.

The injured person was immediately taken to a nearby medical center for medical attention.

Mobility authorities are waiting to perform the respective breathalyzer test on the driver of the vehicle.

