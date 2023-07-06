Truck crashed into MIO station in Cali

An unforgivable imprudence caused an accident in commune 2 of Cali, which harmed the users of the Massive Integrated of the West.

A truck that, apparently, was moving quickly through the north of the city, crashed into the Álamos Station, located on Avenida 3 norte with 52 in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

The driver of the car assures that another heavy vehicle prevented him from entering the permitted lane, forcing him, according to him, to move through the exclusive lane of the MIO.

This irresponsible misfortune caused the container it was transporting to exceed the height of the station roof, becoming trapped and immobilized when it crashed.

This event occurred after six in the morning, the time when many workers go out to carry out their work, that is, the influx of public is considerable.

Could you avoid the accident?

The truck allegedly failed to stop in time because it was going too fast. The impact left the roof of the station damaged, with remains of it on the floor.

The same driver alludes to having been stranded, but this does not inhibit him from his obligations and the recklessness he carried out.

A Cali councilor spoke:

“How long are some people from Cali NOT going to respect the traffic rules? It is the last straw that the MIO infrastructure is affected by a private individual that invades the exclusive lane at the Álamos Station. Likewise, it impacted the mobility of thousands of users who use the system. I request drastic sanctions Mobility!”, said the councilor, Juan Bravo.

Mobility secretary:

Damage caused at the station must be paid for by the driver of the vehicle, assured the Cali Mobility Secretariat.

The removal of the heavy vehicle was carried out during the morning; the passage through the lane and even the service of the stop was very limited.

Local authorities arrived at the scene in order to study the case and fined the driver of the truck involved.

MIO pronouncement:

Given this situation, the Massive Integrated of the West manifested itself, explaining that a private vehicle invaded the exclusive lane of the MIO and collided with the north side of the wagon.

“This morning the MIO infrastructure has been affected by an accident involving a private vehicle that invades the exclusive lane at the Álamos Station, affecting the mobility of thousands of people from Cali who use our system.”

The lane that allows articulated vehicles and registers to move from the Menga terminal to the south along 3rd North Avenue was affected.

The invitation by Metro Cali is for drivers to respect the exclusive MIO lane, since this unfortunate fact could be avoided if the driver complied with traffic regulations.

“From Metro Cali we invite citizens to respect traffic regulations to avoid any type of accident that could put their own lives and the lives of our users at risk,” it was stated.

This station had already suffered a similar accident in 2021, when another truck also invaded the lane and took part of the Álamos structure.

It is important to take into account that the influx of heavy-duty vehicles in this area is of great volume, since 3rd north avenue connects with the straight line between Cali and Yumbo.

Comments