Truck driver arrested at the motorway restaurant: he was wanted for a theft

Truck driver arrested at the motorway restaurant: he was wanted for a theft

GONARS. Truck driver stopped on the highway is arrested: he was a fugitive. During a control activity in the Gonars Nord service area along the A4, a traffic police patrol stopped an articulated vehicle registered in Romania.

The driver, a 38-year-old professional driver, following the investigations in the police databases was wanted for having to serve a residual sentence of 2 months, as per the jail order issued by the Gorizia Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The disputed facts dated back to 2008, when the driver was checked at the Lisert toll booth, in A4, while he was transporting on board a heavy vehicle, a moped stolen previously in Verona. The man was taken to the Udine prison to serve the remaining sentence.

