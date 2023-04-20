Home » Truck driver in mortal danger after serious accident on A27 > – News – Lower Saxony
Truck driver in mortal danger after serious accident on A27 > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 04/20/2023 10:31 p.m

A 52-year-old was critically injured in a serious accident on the A27 near Schwanewede (Osterholz district). He had lost control of the truck after a tire burst.

According to the police, the truck driving in the direction of Cuxhaven skidded late Thursday morning and crashed into the central barrier. The impact was so severe that the driver was thrown out of the cab, a police spokesman said. The driver’s cab was completely destroyed. In addition, the semi-trailer truck loaded with 25 tons of mineral mixture partially overturned, according to the spokesman. The entire load was distributed over both lanes.

Freeway closed for several hours

Significant traffic delays occurred in the afternoon. The A27 was closed in both directions for several hours for rescue, cleaning and repair work. In the evening, the blockage between the Schwanewede and Uthlede junctions was lifted. The police are assuming the damage is in the six-digit range.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Oldenburg | 04/20/2023 | 1:30 p.m

