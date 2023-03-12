Home News Truck driver overlooked moped – 16-year-old seriously injured
A 19-year-old from Salzburg drove around 1:15 p.m. with a truck coming from Auerbach on the L 1025 in the direction of Wagenham. In the municipality of Pischelsdorf (district Braunau), at the intersection with the L 503, he stopped his truck. Then he crossed the intersection and may have overlooked the 16-year-old moped driver from the Braunau district, who was coming from Mattighofen. There was a collision, with the 16-year-old hitting the right side of the truck with his moped. The teenager was seriously injured in the impact and, after first aid by the Red Cross paramedics, was flown to the hospital in Braunau by the emergency medical team of the Europa 3 rescue helicopter. There was serious damage to both vehicles.

