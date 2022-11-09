LATISANA. A truck driver was killed by another heavy vehicle and a motorist was injured in a road accident that took place in the late afternoon of Wednesday 9 November along the A4 motorway, in the three-lane section between Latisana and San Giorgio di Nogaro. in the direction of Trieste, in which two trucks and a car were involved.

According to an initial reconstruction, a truck would be

was hit by a car: the driver therefore got out of the

heavy vehicle to check what had happened when he was hit by a truck and died instantly.

The driver of the car was also injured, and was transported to the hospital.

After the immediate alarm, the Centrale Sores of Palmanova sent an auto-medical and an ambulance from Latisana to the scene.

The lawsuits are still being investigated by road police officers. The firefighters of Latisana and Portogruaro and the staff of Autovie Venete intervened on the spot to clear the roadway and remove the damaged vehicles. Traffic

drains slowly.