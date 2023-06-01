TRUCK FILLED WITH MARIJUANA FOUND IN INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY « cde News

ITAKYRY, ALTO PARANÁ (Special Envoy) More than a ton of marijuana was found inside a truck, whose occupants fled when they noticed the police presence. It happened in a place called Colonia Ysati, an indigenous community of the Ava Guarani partiality, this morning, at approximately 05:00.

Subsequently, a group of 15 to 20 natives arrived at the scene, armed with sticks, machetes and other items, and demanded that the uniformed men leave the area. Faced with this situation, and not being able to negotiate with the obfuscated indigenous people, the policemen opted to transfer the cargo to another vehicle to get it to the police station.

According to the report from the 28th Cruce Itakyry Police Station, the drugs were being transported in a Ford Ranger van with AAJU 643 sheet metal, whose occupants got out and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle unlocked, and with all the doors locked. . In the body of the same was the load of narcotics, covered with a black tent.

The drug was distributed in several loaves, wrapped in black plastic and wrapped with packing tape, which totaled 82 loaves, and 1,136 kilograms of marijuana. He was transferred to the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Alto Paraná Police Directorate, which returned a positive result.

The fact was reported to the prosecutor Manuel Roja.

comment

comment