Truck fire on the A45: the lack of a rescue lane makes it difficult to use – Ruhr area – news

The emergency call that on the A45 just past the junction Dortmund-South a truck burns, went in around half past one. When the emergency services from the Hörde fire station arrived on the Autobahn, the driver’s cab of the truck was already fully engulfed in flames. According to the fire department, the flames had already spread to the trailer. The truck driver and his passenger had already been able to exit the vehicle.

No rescue alley

Firefighters needed large amounts of water to extinguish the fire. Therefore, three tankers, each with 6,000 liters of water, were requested. According to the fire brigade, the following emergency vehicles had major problems on the way because no rescue lane was formed.

use until the morning

According to the fire department, the extinguishing and clean-up work lasted until around 6 a.m. Only then could a salvage company, together with the emergency services, remove the remains of the truck from the motorway.