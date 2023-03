Status: 03/08/2023 12:56 p.m

A woman died in a serious accident in Delmenhorst on Wednesday. According to initial findings, a truck driver had overlooked the woman when he drove out of a parking lot, a police spokesman told NDR Lower Saxony. The woman was fatally injured. The police are currently investigating how the accident happened. Again and again there are accidents between turning trucks and cyclists – most recently in mid-February in Hanover.

VIDEO: Cyclist dies in accident with truck in Delmenhorst (1 min)

Further information After about 20 meters, the truck driver stopped because he had heard the man shouting. The 84-year-old suffered foot injuries. (03/01/2023) more According to the police, the truck driver caught the 58-year-old when resetting. He died at the scene of the accident. (02/15/2023) more

