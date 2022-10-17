UDINE. Update at 3pm. On the A23 Udine-Tarvisio the section between Carnia and Pontebba towards Tarvisio has been reopened, previously closed due to a heavy vehicle on fire at km 79, now off.

What happened. Shortly before 13.30 today, Monday 17 October, along the Udine-Tarvisio route of the A23 motorway, the section between Carnia and Pontebba, towards Tarvisio, was temporarily closed due to a heavy vehicle in flames at km 79. The truck was carrying newspapers. No injuries were recorded.

Firefighters, medical aid and traffic police patrols intervened on the scene of the accident, as well as staff from the 9th Section of Udine of Autostrade per l’Italia.

Traffic is still blocked and there is a 1 kilometer queue towards Tarvisio.

Users heading towards Tarvisio are advised to exit at Carnia, take the SS 13 Pontebbana and return to the A23 at the Pontebba station.

