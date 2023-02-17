On a tertiary road that, from Manaure, Cesar leads to the corregimiento of San José de Oriente, in La Paz, five people were injured in a traffic accident after a beverage delivery truck and a car collided.

The authorities’ report indicated that the vehicles involved were a Bavaria company truck that was driven by José David Bayona Molina, who suffered trauma to his lower limbs. Jhon Jairo Pérez, who suffered polytraumatism, was mobilizing in this same vehicle.

The cause of the accident was that the truck ran out of brakes and this led it to collide with a car in which Carlos Mario Obregón Ascanio, Laura Vanesa Pacheco and José Fernando Delgado Peinado were moving. All suffered polytraumatisms and were transferred to a clinic in Valledupar.

