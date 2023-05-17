Truck ran over two thieves in the middle of a robbery

Some witnesses say that after being hit by the truck, the criminals fled, but the motorcycle they were traveling on was set on fire by the community.

Inhabitants of the Torcoroma neighborhood, in Barrancabermeja commune two, were shocked by this event, in which a driver chose to run over two thieves with his car who were assaulting a victim in front of what would normally be a motorcycle parking lot in an area residential. One of the sector’s security cameras captured these events on video.

The footage shows how two men on a motorcycle confronted a passerby who was pulling his motorcycle out of the parking lot, intimidating him for a few seconds into handing over his belongings. What the criminals did not foresee was that the driver of a truck that was circulating in the area would decide to run them over with his truck.

According to testimonies provided by some witnesses to the event, the thieves managed to flee the place with a gold chain that they had taken from the man who had been saved by the trucker. For this reason, the locals of the area decided to burn the thieves’ motorcycle in the middle of the road.

“The driver threw the truck on the robbers, knocking them to the ground, but they escaped. They were armed, but they managed to steal a gold chain that the man was wearing, but they fled,” said a resident of the area.

The state of health of the thieves who were run over by the enraged citizen is unknown, and so far the Barrancabermeja authorities have not made a decision in this regard.