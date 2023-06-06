Home » Truck that fell into a hole in Pescaíto in Santa Marta is evacuated
Truck that fell into a hole in Pescaíto in Santa Marta is evacuated

Truck that fell into a hole in Pescaíto in Santa Marta is evacuated

This Monday, the Santa Marta Public Services Company -Essmar-, managed to evacuate with a crane the truck that fell into a hole in race 8 between races 6 y 7 of the Pescaíto neighborhood, in the north of Santa Marta.

The situation that, fortunately, did not cause a tragedy occurred last Sunday, June 4after Essmar officials responded to a request requested by the community in question.

According to the data known by THE REPORTERthe emergency occurred after one of the pavement plates that had been made in the underground part collapsed as a result of sewage and strong currents of rainwater thatthat for many years have affected that Samaria town.

Given the fact, some inhabitants of the sector indicated thate “fortunately nothing happened, but now they leave us that huge hole there And who knows if someone falls later or another vehicle is trapped. Let’s go, it’s backwards”.

