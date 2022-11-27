In Vodnjan, around one o’clock on Sunday 27 November, the driver of a lorry with a Slovakian license plate that was carrying a load of timber overturned along the regional road 463, in the section between Vodnjan and San Odorico di Flaibano.

Given the dynamics of the accident, which did not involve other means, the Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from San Daniele and the ambulance to the scene.

The man, a 71-year-old Austrian, was transported by ambulance, with the air ambulance team on board, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code.

Regional road 463 was closed to traffic all night. It was then reopened. The vehicle was moved from the roadway thanks to a roadside assistance crane.

On the spot the carabinieri and firefighters of Udine and San Daniele who made the road safe. Fortunately, no diesel spills were recorded.