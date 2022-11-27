Home News Truck with a load of timber overturns, regional road 463 closed all night
News

Truck with a load of timber overturns, regional road 463 closed all night

by admin
Truck with a load of timber overturns, regional road 463 closed all night

In Vodnjan, around one o’clock on Sunday 27 November, the driver of a lorry with a Slovakian license plate that was carrying a load of timber overturned along the regional road 463, in the section between Vodnjan and San Odorico di Flaibano.

Given the dynamics of the accident, which did not involve other means, the Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from San Daniele and the ambulance to the scene.

The man, a 71-year-old Austrian, was transported by ambulance, with the air ambulance team on board, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code.

Regional road 463 was closed to traffic all night. It was then reopened. The vehicle was moved from the roadway thanks to a roadside assistance crane.

On the spot the carabinieri and firefighters of Udine and San Daniele who made the road safe. Fortunately, no diesel spills were recorded.

See also  Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement Main Activity Track of Newly Reported Local Confirmed Cases in Baoji City

You may also like

Ischia, off to the CDM to declare a...

Shaanxi Governor Zhao Yide was promoted to Secretary...

If every child has a protective tree that...

In Castelfranco Christmas lights up with the houses...

Weather forecast, orange alert on Campania, Calabria and...

important!The latest reminder from the Shangcheng District Prevention...

The Trieste stylist Renato Balestra died at the...

From the wedge cut to vouchers, the 10...

Provincial management cadres study and implement the spirit...

The “miracle” of San Martino brings a crowd...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy