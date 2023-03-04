Ivan Yesid Combita Amaya, 27, died because of a car accident that he suffered in his truck when he was moving through the municipality of Bosconia, Cesar.

Apparently, the young man for el excess driving hours and overcome by exhaustion, he lost control of the cargo vehicle and left the road, falling into a ditch.

That is the hypothesis managed by the Sectional Transit and Transportation Police of the department of Cesar, who attended the accident this Friday morning.

Iván Combita Amaya, a native of Bogotá, died immediately on the road that leads to the corregimiento of San Roque, municipality of Curumaní.

It is transported a load from the interior in a tractor-trailerbrown, public service.

The case adds to a streak of traffic accidents presented this week in the department of Cesar that left at least six people as victims.