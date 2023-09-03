Truckers in New Jersey at Risk of Losing Vehicles Amidst Increasing Financial Struggles

Truckers in New Jersey Struggle to Make Ends Meet Amidst Worsening Economic Conditions

New Jersey truckers are facing a dire situation as they risk losing their vehicles due to financial struggles exacerbated by the current economic climate. Leonel Salvador, a trucker in New Jersey, expressed his sadness and uncertainty as he checked the tires of his truck. “It saddens me that I have put so much into this trade and I see things falling apart,” Salvador lamented.

Salvador is not alone in his predicament, as hundreds of truckers in the state are also at risk of losing their vehicles. The situation has been ongoing, but it appears to have worsened in recent times. Salvador revealed that he is two months behind on his payment agreement with the financier who holds the loan for his truck. He is unsure if he will be able to make the next payment.

The financial strain on truckers is compounded by decreasing pay for their trips. Salvador explained that they are being paid less and less for their services, offering only a dollar and a half per mile. This is insufficient to cover expenses such as diesel, spare parts, tires, and insurance. The cost of maintaining their trucks is outweighing the income they receive from their work.

Many truckers at the port of Elizabeth, New Jersey, find themselves unable to receive government assistance as they are considered self-employed rather than employees. Margarito Fuentes, who has worked as a trailer driver for over 30 years, voiced his desperation at the lack of support available. “This is desperate because you need help and you can’t find it anywhere. I went to unemployment and they told me it was because I was an owner and I couldn’t apply,” Fuentes shared.

Juan Salcedo, president and founder of the United Truckers Association, which represents over 700 independent drivers, explained that the situation is dire for many truckers. He stated that some drivers are even going hungry and lacking food for their families. Salcedo proposed that the government should offer loans with fixed interest rates to the most affected truckers in order to provide them some relief.

The economic hardships faced by truckers have led to thoughts of drastic measures. Margarito Fuentes revealed that if the situation does not improve, he is considering returning to his home country. He emphasized the importance of truckers in driving the economy and lamented the lack of support they are currently receiving.

The struggles of New Jersey truckers shed light on the challenges faced by many in the transportation industry during these trying times. As the cost of living rises and pay decreases, it is essential for government and industry leaders to address these issues and provide necessary support to those who keep our economy moving.

