▲Hwang Young-woong. (Source = Capture from MBC’s ‘Real Story Expedition’)

Victims of singer Hwang Young-woong testified.

In MBC’s ‘True Story Expedition’, which aired on the 30th, the story of Hwang Young-woong, who had to get off a popular program due to controversy over violence, was highlighted.

On this day, Hwang Young-woong’s middle school alumni A said, “Hwang Young-woong is a person like Son Myeong-oh in the Netflix drama ‘The Glory'” and revealed that he “selected and harassed only the disabled, a little lacking, or poor children.”

Also, another classmate B said, “Hwang Yeong-woong taught his dwarf friends how to have sex. He also confided, “If Hwang Young-woong shouted XX in the hallway, he had to do that.”

In addition, there were testimonies of assault as well as financial damage. His alumni were robbed of game consoles or money, and one alumni had his left clavicle bone fractured by Hwang Young-woong. The reason why he couldn’t resist was because Hwang Young-woong was a group of Iljin. At the time, Hwang Young-woong always flattered the first in the rankings and kept his position.

The revelations did not end here. Ex-girlfriend C, who dated Hwang Young-woong in high school, said, “I was hit at the bus stop or on the road. There were even cases where she kicked her stomach to the point of flying and choked her,” she said, “I can’t control myself when I drink and get angry,” which shocked her.

The production team tried to contact Hwang Young-woong to hear his opinion, but did not reach. Hwang Young-woong did not check the messages left by the production team and completely blocked communication.

Meanwhile, Hwang Young-woong was considered a strong candidate for the championship through MBN’s ‘Burning Trotman’ and was greatly loved, but got off after it was revealed that he had been fined for assaulting an acquaintance in the past.