truly remarkable product, the KAC-JKK binomial climbs to Division I

Kiala Academy Club (KAC) with 89 points (+38) and Jean Kabongo Kalunda (JKK), 84 points (+36), two teams that have fought hard and done wonders have risen with style to Division I of the Entente urban football club in Kinshasa (Eufkin)/Lukunga. The official ranking, which saw 21 clubs competing after 40 days, was made public on Friday, June 9 by the Secretariat of this sports entity.

It is a consecration for KAC from Binza UPN and JKK from Kintambo. Both teams were able to stand out in this fiercely contested championship.

A gap of 5 points between the two challengers, but the same number of victories, 26 and in addition 68 goals scored by each of the two teams.

BARAKA AND RCK/NACKIN RELEGATED IN DIVISION III

SC Kongo inevitably harbors regrets by finishing 3rd in the final standings with 82 points, just a 2-point gap with JKK.

At the bottom of the register, we find AS Baraka with 26 points and RCK / Nackin, 25 points which are relegated to the lower division. Curse when you hold us!

Ngaliema’s AS Mputu, the former team of current Marseille Chancel Mbemba finished in 6th place with 63 points. FC Nzakimuena has struggled to take off since its descent into Division II. The club from the commune of Ngaliema could not do better than finish in 15th position with 50 points.

The Eufkin-Lukunga led by President Tovo as usual saw its championship come to an end.

This entity did not go out of its way to fix sports public opinion on the ranking after 40 days.

There is no need to fall into interpretations, complicated gymnastics.

