Former U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that if he returns to the White House, he will carry out “radical pro-American reform” of the country’s trade policy and suffocate the Chinese Communist Party. In this way, by reviving the message that helped him win in 2016, Trump has made his trade lines clear in the race for the U.S. Republican presidential nomination. This is forcing Republican and even Democratic presidential candidates to seriously consider whether their stance on trade with Beijing is tough enough.

In a campaign video, Trump promised to ensure “a system that rewards (U.S.) domestic production and taxes foreign companies and companies that export American jobs.” And, he will oppose “the Biden trade system that penalizes (U.S.) domestic producers but rewards outsourcers.”

Trump’s focus on the issue early in his presidential campaign suggests the former U.S. president is working on areas where he believes he has an advantage over potential Republican opponents. In 2016, Trump won the traditional “blue wall” states in the United States with a focus on trade, and based on this support, he won votes in states such as Ohio again in 2020.

Trump said this week that if he was in the White House again, he would impose “general base tariffs on most foreign products,” raising tariffs in response to currency manipulation or unfair trade practices by other countries.

Trump focused on Beijing. Through a 4-year plan, he will phase out imports of all key goods from China, such as steel and pharmaceuticals, and any company that outsources operations to China will be banned from signing US federal government contracts.

In addition, Trump promised to cancel China‘s “most favored nation” trade status. Under such a policy, tariffs on about $500 billion worth of goods imported from China each year would rise sharply. He put it bluntly: “My agenda is to tax China to build America.”

Last year, Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State of the Trump administration, pointed out in an interview with the media that it is “common sense” that the Beijing authorities should no longer receive most-favored-nation status. Pompeo is one of several high-profile Republicans who could run for the U.S. presidency in 2024.

Trade hawks assess that they believe that this extremely tough agenda, which can be said to have basically cut off the possibility of the CCP’s ability to profit from trade with the United States, was initiated by Trump’s influential former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Lighthizer).

Criticism of Biden’s China trade measures not tough enough is “pro-Beijing” Trump’s poll support soars

In a video shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump took aim at Biden.

The Biden administration has passed new legislation to boost U.S. semiconductor and other manufacturing. Moreover, Biden also said that he will implement protection measures to ensure that Beijing authorities cannot circumvent restrictions by using pipeline countries to transship goods.

Nevertheless, Trump pointed out the substantial flaws of Biden’s measures, which are profitable and have loopholes for the CCP to exploit.

“Joe Biden claims to support American manufacturing, but in reality, he’s pushing the same pro-China (CCP) globalist agenda/Agenda that strips the industrial heart out of our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in the United States have urged Biden to stop Chinese green energy companies violating U.S. trade laws designed to level the playing field for American workers.

Trump’s announcement comes as a new poll shows Trump surging in a head-to-head contest with Ron DeSantis. The latter could be Trump’s biggest rival for the 2024 presidential nomination.

After trailing DeSantis for months, Trump now leads by 47 percent to 39 percent, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,516 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 23-27. Leading the lead in the governor of Florida. The change range is as high as 12%.

