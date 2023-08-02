Trump claims that ‘Russiagate’ led the US to a “proxy war” with Moscow

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, asserted this Monday in an article for Newsweek magazine that the ‘Russiagate’ scandal, about the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections, is one of the causes that led Washington to the state of a “proxy war” with Moscow by becoming involved in the Ukrainian crisis.

“Instead of having a better relationship with Russia, as I worked to build it, we now have a proxy war with Russia, fueled in part by the lingering fumes of ‘Russiagate’ delirium. Ukraine has been totally devastated. Untold numbers of people have died. And we could well end up in a Third World War,” noted the Republican politician.

In this sense, Trump, who faces criminal charges for different cases, reproached his political detractors for “stirring up hysteria” about ‘Russiagate’ at a “critical” moment, when the US should have chosen to reduce tensions with Russia which is now “straight in the arms of China“.

In parallel, the former president emphasized that “the real victims” of the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the elections are the Americans, who now face “almost incalculable destruction” with an “undermined” democracy.

“Reckoning” with the Deep State

On the other hand, the conservative politician referred to the conclusions of special counsel John Durham, who pointed out in his report last May that the FBI investigation against Trump in relation to ‘Russiagate’ had been based on data “unanalyzed and not verified”. According to Trump, the Durham report serves as proof that “the key figures involved knew all along that the Russian conspiracy theory was a lie.” “The FBI launched its witch hunt without having an iota of legitimate evidence,” reasoned the former White House tenant.

Likewise, the Republican politician stressed that the hysteria surrounding the alleged Russian electoral meddling “normalized the use of law enforcement as a weapon against left-wing political enemies” in the US. In this context, he lashed out at the Department of Justice , the FBI and other entities, accusing them of interfering in “every election since 2016”, as well as in the next presidential election in 2024.

Therefore, Trump urged “a reckoning,” noting that voters now bear the responsibility. “Now the choice is ours: either the Deep State destroys the US, or we destroy the Deep State,” he summed up. with RT

