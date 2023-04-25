Trump criticizes Biden’s reelection run as “most corrupt president”

“Biden leads to the brink of World War 3”

[인디애나폴리스=AP/뉴시스]Former President Donald Trump speaks at the annual general meeting of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Indianapolis, Indiana, on the 14th (local time). 2023.04.26.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ye-jin = Former US President Donald Trump strongly criticized President Joe Biden, who declared an official run for the next presidential election on the 25th (local time), as the most corrupt president.

According to US political media outlets The Hill and Fox News, former President Trump made a statement and called President Biden “the most corrupt president in the United States,” criticizing his policies such as his response to economic and inflation, rampant illegal immigration, and withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Former President Trump pointed out, “I can’t even imagine President Biden running for re-election while carrying out such a disastrous and failed presidency.”

In addition, former President Trump argued that President Biden had insulted the United States on the world stage, and that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would not have occurred if he had been in office. He accused Joe Biden of bringing us to the brink of World War III.

Previously, President Biden officially declared running for the presidential election next year through a video of about 3 minutes that day.

Former President Trump has already announced his candidacy for the presidency. As a result, the possibility that next year’s presidential election will be a Biden-Trump bilateral confrontation has increased, just like in 2020.

Former President Trump again brought up the theory of election manipulation, saying, “(In the last presidential election) they (President Biden) cheated and manipulated the election.”

“With your support in the election, we will defeat Joe Biden in 2024,” he said. “We will save the economy. We will crush inflation. We will stop aggression on our southern border. We will We will restore national dignity, and we will prevent a third world war from happening.”

