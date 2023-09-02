Trump Criticizes Florida Governor DeSantis on Electricity Rates and Insurance Policies

Former President Donald Trump Criticizes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Electricity Rates and Insurance

MIAMI.- Former President Donald Trump has once again targeted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and one of his challengers in the Republican primary, this time turning his attention to the issue of electricity rates and insurance in the state.

In a recent post on his Truth Social account, Trump accused DeSantis of approving a “20% increase” in Florida’s electricity rates, which he claimed to be “the largest in the state’s history.”

Trump also criticized DeSantis for his handling of the insurance industry, describing it as “the greatest insurance company salvation in global history.” This comment referred to a measure that allowed state funds to address problems within the industry.

It is important to note that Trump’s remarks regarding DeSantis come amid the governor’s focus on addressing the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia in central and north Florida. DeSantis has temporarily paused his political activities to deal with the devastation caused by the hurricane.

Trump’s criticism might also be related to his recent decision to withdraw from attending the first Republican debate in Milwaukee. The former president reportedly believes that no other candidate in the race enjoys his level of popularity, including Governor DeSantis.

Opinion polls appear to support Trump’s claim, with some indicating that he leads DeSantis by as much as 30 points. This is a significant change from October, when the two were tied or when the Florida governor even led the former president.

The issue of increased electricity rates in Florida has long been a contentious one. In 2019, the Florida Public Utility Commission approved a 4.5% increase in Florida Power & Light (FPL) electricity rates. The commission argued that the increase was necessary to cover the costs of building new power plants and modernizing the electrical grid. However, FPL later reduced rates in July and May due to a decline in natural gas costs.

Shifting the focus to Florida’s insurance industry, Trump critiqued DeSantis for his support of two bills that allocated billions of dollars to support the reinsurance market. According to Trump, these bills were a “big victory” for insurance companies, as they received $2 billion to “save” the industry. Over the past two years, property insurance premiums have been on the rise in Florida, leading some insurance companies to withdraw from the state. Hurricane Idalia’s impact may also have a new effect on this market.

As of now, Governor DeSantis has not responded to Trump’s criticisms. The former president’s remarks add another layer of scrutiny in an already heated political dynamic, as candidates prepare for the Republican primary elections.

