Trump dismisses warnings that his victory would threaten democracy, says Biden is the real threat

Former President Trump Denies Claims of Threat to Democracy

Former President Donald Trump has once again brushed off warnings that his potential victory in the 2024 election would pose a threat to democracy, calling it a “hoax” and “Democratic disinformation.” Speaking at a speech hosted by the Young Republican Club of New York, Trump described President Joe Biden as the “real threat to democracy.”

During his address, Trump scoffed at the allegations, saying, “Here we go again: ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ ‘Mueller, Mueller, Mueller,’ ‘Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.’ A hoax after another.” He further stated, “No, I’m not a threat. I will save democracy. The threat is corrupt Joe Biden.”

Trump also accused the left of attempting to distract the public from supposed abuses of power by launching what he termed as a “desperate and brazen attempt.” He pointed to more than a dozen statewide petitions to remove him from the 2024 ballot, citing a clause in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that prohibits those who have participated in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.

Trump’s defiant response comes amid mounting legal challenges against him, including federal and state charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as to remove him from the 2024 ballot. As the 2024 election looms, it is clear that Trump remains a polarizing figure with no intention of backing down.

