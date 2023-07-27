Trump Faces New Charges of Obstruction and Withholding National Defense Information, Including Alleged Attempts to Delete Surveillance Footage

Title: Former President Trump Faces New Charges Over Withholding of Defense Information and Obstruction

In a stunning development, former President Donald Trump is now facing three additional charges, including the willful withholding of national defense information and obstruction. These charges are related to alleged efforts to remove surveillance video footage from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Lake, Florida, during the summer of 2022, according to documents obtained by authorities.

According to the records, it has been revealed that Trump instructed a staff member to delete camera footage at his Florida property, in an apparent attempt to obstruct a federal investigation regarding his possession of classified documents. This revelation adds yet another layer of concern to the ongoing probe into the actions of the former president.

Furthermore, the expanded indictment brings forth another charge of knowingly withholding national defense information. This particular charge relates to an interview held in July 2021 at Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. In this interview, the former president reportedly discussed US military plans to attack another country, as part of a memoir he was writing for his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The country in question was later mentioned as Iran in Meadows’ book. It is important to note that this document, marked as top secret and not approved for disclosure to foreign nationals, was ultimately returned to the federal government on January 17, 2022.

These additional charges serve to underscore the extensive nature of the year-long investigation into Trump, which culminated in a 38-count indictment against Trump and his associate, Walt Nauta, last month. The charges against Trump and Nauta include conspiring to conceal classified documents at Mar-a-Lago from government investigators.

Responding to the new charges, a spokesperson for Trump dismissed them as “nothing more than a continued desperate and agitated attempt” by the Biden administration to “harass President Trump and those around him,” accusing them of attempting to influence the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

In a separate development, it was reported that a third person, identified as Carlos De Oliveira in court documents, has now been charged in the case involving the classified documents. The exact charges against De Oliveira have not been disclosed thus far.

Trump and Nauta, who brought the classified records to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021, have both pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

The implications of these charges and the revelations of Trump admitting to possessing classified documents raise questions about their potential impact on his political career and potential presidential candidacy for the 2024 election.

As investigations continue, the public and the political world eagerly await further developments in this high-stakes legal battle that has significant implications for the future of the former president.

