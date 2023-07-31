Home » Trump is expected to be charged with interfering in the Georgia elections
Trump is expected to be charged with interfering in the Georgia elections

by admin
The US city of Atlanta is witnessing heightened security measures today, Monday, as prosecutors concluded an extensive investigation into efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 elections, in a move that is expected to lead within days to criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump.

Since 2021, the authorities in the Georgia state capital have been conducting an investigation against the former US president, and a grand jury has recommended that more than 12 unidentified persons be charged.

Atlanta District Attorney Fanny Willis has indicated she will seek indictment between Monday and the end of August, and is reported to be seeking to indict Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House, on charges of conspiracy and solicitation of election fraud.

“The job is done,” Willis said Saturday, in a statement to the “11 Alive” news platform in Atlanta. We worked for two and a half years.”

The investigation was opened against the backdrop of a phone call Trump made on January 2, 2021, with Georgia Secretary Brad Savensberger, during which the Republican billionaire urged election officials to “find” 11,780 votes to reverse his loss to Joe Biden in the state.

Investigators looked at several axes of what they described as a “coordinated Trump campaign plan involving several states” to influence the election results.

Legal experts expected that Willis would seek to merge the charges into a broader case under the Anti-Corrupt Organizations Act in force in Georgia, allowing her to charge many people.

The prosecution indicated in the case file that it believed that the Trump team coordinated with local Republican officials as part of a plan in Georgia and six other swing states to send fraudulent certificates to the Senate to reverse Biden’s electoral victories.

The swing states are a political term applied to US states that do not have a solid majority of Republicans or Democrats, which changes its position from one election cycle to another.

This year, Trump was charged with financial fraud and mishandling of classified documents in two separate cases in New York and South Florida.

